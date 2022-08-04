QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy Police and Fire Departments are asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a suspicious fire that injured three and left over a dozen displaced from a woman’s boarding house.

Fire crews rescued three people from the house on Bigelow Street after a fire erupted in the early morning of July 31.

Firefighters responded to the building for a trash fire but are now considering it suspicious upon further investigation.

Officials said that a man was spotted in the area acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229 or contact Quincy Police detectives at 617-745-5774.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for relevant information.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)