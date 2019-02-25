Police seek public’s help locating missing Shrewsbury man

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Shrewsbury man.

Mark Babbitt, 72, is described as a white male with gray hair, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Babbitt was last seen wearing a navy blue dinner coat, and his pants were possibly tan in color, police say.

He may be driving a black 2011 Volkswagen Jetta (Mass. registration 2HX988) with a UCONN Huskies decal on the rear driver’s side window.

Police say Babbitt is known to frequent the Northborough and Westborough areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shrewsbury police at 508-845-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)