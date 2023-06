BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is searching for a stolen dump truck, officials said Sunday.

The truck is a red and gray Cicconi and Sons dump truck towing a large trailer and yellow excavator, police said.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District D-14 Seek the Public’s Help to Locate a STOLEN Red/Grey Cicconi and Sons Dump Truck, MA Reg V27129 Towing a Large Trailer with Yellow Excavator https://t.co/GeazjVaFPz pic.twitter.com/aXRshSrQuM — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 11, 2023

Detectives from the Allston/Brighton area are asking anyone with information in regards to the theft to call at (617) 343-4256.

