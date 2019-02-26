Police seek public’s help to identify Amesbury break-in suspect

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected of breaking into cars in Amesbury.

Police say the break-ins on unlocked vehicles happened after midnight on Feb. 22 in the following locations: Lake Attitash Road, Hoyte Avenue, Powow Street, Beach Lane, and Dublin Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Amesbury police at 978-388-1212.

