Police seek public’s help to identify break-in suspect in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with house break-ins from the last few weeks.
Police believe the suspect may have ties to Rhode Island.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carthas at 617)-745-5782 or Detective Monteith 617-745-5767.
You can also submit a tip using the MyPD app.
