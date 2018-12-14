Police seek public’s help to identify break-in suspect in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with house break-ins from the last few weeks.

Police believe the suspect may have ties to Rhode Island.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carthas at 617)-745-5782 or Detective Monteith 617-745-5767.

You can also submit a tip using the MyPD app.

Can you help us ID this person of interest relative to house breaks that have occurred during the last few weeks. If you have any info, please contact Det. Carthas or Det. Monteith. You can also submit a tip using our #MyPD app. Based on inv, possible ties to #RhodeIsland pic.twitter.com/mTCxZrtSWV — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) December 15, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)