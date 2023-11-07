SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities asked for the public’s help Monday as they continue to investigate the death of a 62-year-old man found with “obvious injury” in his home in Sharon last week.

Officials said a relative found Brad Larson on Thursday and contacted authorities. Sharon police and fire personnel soon responded to the scene on Deerfield Road where officials said Larson was pronounced dead.

In a statement Friday morning, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said no arrests had been made to date. Morrissey continued, saying an autopsy would be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In their latest update Monday, Sharon police described their investigation as a homicide investigation and said local detectives had been working with state police detectives over the weekend gathering potential evidence.

While police said investigators made “substantial progress in the investigation,” police asked that anyone with video surveillance in the Hampton Road area taken between 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 contact detectives at 781-784-1587.

Sharon Chief of Police Stephen Coffey spoke to reporters on Friday, saying “Neighbors should be assured that, given what we know at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the town related to this incident.”

While investigators worked on scene, friends and neighbors described Larson as a history buff who loved nature and who was an active member of the community.

