Police seek suspect who allegedly shot man during robbery at hotel in West Boylston

WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and wounded a man during a robbery at a hotel in West Boylston on Wednesday night.

Brandon Coldwell, 27, of Boston, is wanted on charges including armed assault to murder, armed assault to rob, possession of a firearm without a permit, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident at the Classic Suites hotel, according to the West Boylston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the hotel around 9:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a room that he was sharing with his girlfriend, police said.

The couple reportedly told police that Coldwell had entered the room, brandished a firearm, demanded money, and shot the victim during a subsequent struggle before fleeing in an awaiting taxi.

Police say Coldwell should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

