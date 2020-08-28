Police seek suspect who swiped $30 from Quincy doughnut shop customer

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are looking to identify a suspect wanted for taking $30 from a customer at a local doughnut shop on Friday, officials said.

The customer was in line inside of the Donut King on Copeland Street around 11 a.m. with a coffee in her hand and an envelope in the other when the suspect grabbed the envelope and the $30 in it, the department said in a tweet.

The suspect is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds, police said.

He was last seen wearing black mesh shorts, a black and white sweater and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy police at 617-745-5765.

Can you ID this indiv who grabbed env w/$30 from vic while in line at Donut King, Copeland St. Susp desc as w/m, ~6', 180 lbs, wearing blk mesh shorts w/a black & white sweater & hat. If you recognize this indiv contact Det Karvelis at jkarvelis@quincyma.gov or 617.745.5765. pic.twitter.com/VPCBQ0oTo1 — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) August 28, 2020

