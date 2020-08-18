DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a man after assaulting him with a machete in Dedham late Monday night.

Officers responding to the parking area adjacent to Hooters on Providence Highway just before midnight met with a victim who said he had been approached by two men when one of them assaulted him with a machete and demanded money, according to Dedham police.

The second suspect allegedly placed an object against the victim’s back and took a undisclosed amount of money.

The two suspects fled in a dark Acura sedan, police said.

Another person reportedly witnessed the incident.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gonski at 781-326-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)