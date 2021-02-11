SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for tips after a suspect was caught on surveillance camera breaking into a vehicle in Somerset early Saturday morning.

The suspect, described by police as a young man, could be seen rummaging through a Jeep on Anchor Drive as his friends stood nearby.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call Somerset police at 508-679-2138.

