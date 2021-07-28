SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a vehicle was broken into about 30 feet away from a Little League Baseball game in Sharon on Tuesday.
Officers responding to a report of a car break-in at Deborah Sampson Ball Fields found the front passenger window of a vehicle smashed and items removed from the car, according to Sharon police.
The vehicle had been parked about 30 feet away from a baseball field where a game was in progress.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this brazen crime sometime between 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. to call them at 781-784-1587.
