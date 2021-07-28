SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a vehicle was broken into about 30 feet away from a Little League Baseball game in Sharon on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a car break-in at Deborah Sampson Ball Fields found the front passenger window of a vehicle smashed and items removed from the car, according to Sharon police.

The vehicle had been parked about 30 feet away from a baseball field where a game was in progress.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this brazen crime sometime between 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. to call them at 781-784-1587.

This is a brazen crime. We all should be able to leave valuables in our vehicle, but sadly, criminals make this a bad idea. If you saw anything (5:45PM-6:30PM), please call 781-784-1587 pic.twitter.com/9M21zhEAqW — Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) July 28, 2021

