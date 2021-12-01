(WHDH) — Police are turning to the public for help and offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the “deliberate” killing of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead last month, just one day after he was reported missing.

The body of Ryan Rogers was found on Central Boulevard near an Interstate 95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on the morning of Nov. 16, according to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Rogers’ death was not the result of a traffic-related collision and deemed a homicide, police announced days after Rogers’ body was found.

“We now know that Ryan Rogers’ death was not an accident, but a deliberate act,” police said in a news release. “There is someone in this community that has information that can assist us in identifying the person or people responsible, and bring answers to his family.”

Investigators say Rogers left his family’s home to go on a bike ride on the evening of Nov. 15 and he never returned.

Anyone who was in the area of Central Boulevard between PGA Boulevard and Donald Ross Road between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on that evening is now being urged to come forward.

The department noted that reports of people wearing dark clothing and masks in the community have been investigated and are not related to Rogers’ death.

There have been no suspects named in Rogers’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 561-799-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

City of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department

