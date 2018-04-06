Police seek to ID 3 wanted in Target vacuum thefts

PLAINVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in identifying three people wanted in connection to a string of vacuum thefts at Target.

The Plainville Police Department is investigating several thefts of Dyson Vacuums from Target over the past few months.

The most recent thefts occurred on March 30 and 31. Police say the suspects grabbed two Dyson vacuums, placed them in a cart, covered the boxes with other items for concealment, then pushed them out of the store.

Target stores in other towns have been hit by the same group, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

