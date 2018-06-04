Police seek to ID Bank of America robbery suspect

Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who they say robbed a Bank of America.

Officers responding around 1:45 p.m. Monday to a branch on 220 North Broadway learned a man had just fled the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

Employees told police that the man passed a note to a teller demanding money before entering a getaway vehicle at the Salem Marketplace.

The vehicle was last seen driving south on North Broadway, according to police.

The robbery is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.