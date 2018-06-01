Police seek to ID group wanted in assault on MBTA train

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are turning to the public for help in identifying four people who they say are wanted for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault and battery.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. Monday on a Red Line train between Broadway Station and Andrew Square Station, according to officials.

Serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to contact the Transit Police Department at 617-222-1050.

