Police seek to ID man in connection with incident at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say is wanted in connection with a recent incident at South Station in Boston.

The man is wanted for questioning in connection with a “false fire alarm” at the transportation center on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to the Transit Police Department.

The individual in question has long blonde hair and was wearing a “Star Wars” stormtrooper shirt at the time of the incident, a surveillance image released on Wednesday showed.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police investigators at 617-222-1050.

