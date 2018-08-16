Police seek to ID man suspected of stealing truck from Chicopee Cumberland Farms

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chicopee are turning to the public for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a truck from a Cumberland Farms Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the gas station on Montcalm Street for a report of motor vehicle theft about 5:40 a.m. spoke with a man who said his truck was stolen while he was inside the store.

Surveillance video shared by police on Facebook shows the suspected thief dressed in dark clothing walking into the store before driving off with the truck.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Chicopee police at 413-594-1740.

