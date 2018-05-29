Police seek to ID man wanted for ‘incident’ at Brookline playground

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who they say is wanted in connection with an “incident” at a playground in the town.

The incident happened Monday in Brookline Village, according to investigators.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police at 617-730-2222.

