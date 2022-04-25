BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly disrobed and committed a lewd act in front of passengers on a Red Line train last week.

The person in question boarded a subway train at the Ashmont station on Thursday morning and “removed his pants and underwear, laid down, and began to commit a lewd act,” according to the Transit Police Department.

Transit police noted that the man committed the act “in full view” of other passengers.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police detectives at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be sent to 873873.

PLEASE help the Transit Police ID this person of interest who boarded a Red Line train at Ashmont #MBTA, disrobed and committed a lewd act. Contact us w/any info you may have. TYhttps://t.co/sKVXZWmpL6 pic.twitter.com/lP41swoVJ8 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 25, 2022

