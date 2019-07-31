Police seek to ID man who used young girl to scam babysitter out of hundreds of dollars

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Reading are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say used a 9-year-old girl to scam a local babysitter out of hundreds of dollars.

A 19-year-old Beverly woman babysat that girl on July 26 after she was contacted by the man, who was purporting to be the child’s father and requesting her services, according to the North Reading Police Department.

When the victim met the man outside of a home in North Reading, police say there were two dogs running around the yard. She reportedly watched the girl for about three hours, taking her to a Dunkin Donuts and a nearby park before returning the girl to the man at the same house.

Police say the man wrote her two checks, totaling $3,360 and instructed her to deposit the checks using mobile deposit on her phone before taking the physical checks with him.

The man then called her back claiming he paid her too much and told her to use the excess money to purchase iTunes gift cards.

The woman went out and purchased $500 worth of gift cards and gave them to the man. All before finding out that the check she had previously deposited bounced due to insufficient funds.

The man began an “aggressive” campaign to get the woman to purchase more gift cards and became angry when he learned she had maxed out her spending limit.

The woman contacted police and an investigation was opened leading police back to the home where she met the man and his daughter.

The home was found abandoned and in foreclosure.

Police are now on the hunt for a Hispanic man who may be traveling with a young girl and two German Shepherds in a Honda Pilot with duffel bags and suitcases piled in the back.

“Thankfully, the bank’s withdrawal limit on the victim’s account likely saved her thousands of dollars in lost funds.” Police Chief Murphy said.

“Most disturbing to me is the suspect using a 9 year-old-child to help facilitate the scam. We’re hopeful that someone from the public recognizes the photo of the suspect so that we can make sure that the child is safe.”

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the North Reading Police Department at 978-664-3131.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)