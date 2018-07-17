Police seek to ID pair after stolen scratch tickets cashed in Dorchester

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are turning to the public for help in identifying two men who they say stole scratch tickets from a local store and cashed them in.

The men got hold of the scratch tickets after they broke into the Lucky Shamrock on Beale Street on July 11 and proceeded to cash them in at a convenience store in Dorchester, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police have released surveillance images that show the men fleeing the store in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Carthas at 617-745-5782 or Detective Karvelis at 617-745-5765.

