Police seek to ID person of interest after racist graffiti found on MBTA bus

MALDEN (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down a person of interest who they say is wanted for questioning in connection with racist graffiti that was found on an MBTA bus earlier this year.

Transit police say the graffiti was found on a bus in Malden on Feb. 6, 2019.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact investigators at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be texted to 873873.

No additional details were available.

