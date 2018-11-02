Police seek to ID thieves who stole custom-made guitar, Xbox from Chicopee home

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a pair of thieves who were caught on camera breaking into a home in Chicopee last month, officials said.

Doorbell camera footage shared by the Chicopee Police Department showed a pair of masked individuals approach a home in the Willamansett area on Oct. 19 and force their way inside.

The suspects fled the home with a custom-made PRS guitar and an Xbox gaming system, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.

