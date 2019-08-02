Police seek to ID woman who allegedly spit on, assaulted disabled person at MBTA station

Police are turning to the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly spit on and assaulted a disabled person at the Harvard Square MBTA station in Cambridge earlier this week, officials said.

The alleged assault happened Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., according to MBTA Transit Police Department.

Subway surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, who is wanted for questioning.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Transit Police Department at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be sent to 873873.

An investigation is ongoing.