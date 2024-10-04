SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police asked for the public’s help Friday in efforts to identify a person of interest in connection with an assault on a 15-year-old girl in Somerville.

Police in a post on X did not say when the assault took place but said it happened on a Route 86 bus in the area of McGrath Highway.

Route 86 connects the Sullivan Square T station in Charlestown to the Reservoir station in Brookline.

Police shared photos in their post about the recent assault showing a man wearing jeans and a sweatshirt. Police asked anyone who recognizes the man to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)