Police seek videos after multiple car break-ins in Dover

DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dover police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate multiple car break-ins this weekend, officials said.

The break-ins were reported at Main and Farm streets and Cranberry Lane in the Meadowbrook and Sherbooke neighborhoods overnight, police said Sunday.

Anyone who had their car broken into or who may have surveillance video of the break-ins should contact Dover police at 508-785-1130.

Overnight we had multiple car breaks in the Main St, Farm St, Cranberry Ln, Meadowbrook and Sherbrooke neighborhoods. If your car was broken into, or you have any video, please call DPD Headquarters at 508-785-1130 — Dover PD (@dovermapd) August 16, 2020

