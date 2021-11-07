MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — State police in Connecticut were seeking witnesses to a chain-reaction crash that killed one person and left several others hospitalized on Saturday.

The accident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on southbound Interstate 91 in Meriden, and forced the closure of the highway for several hours.

According to state police, as traffic had slowed approaching an exit, a 2009 Chevy Suburban driving in the right lane slammed into a 2011 Ford Fusion. The Suburban then rolled over and came to rest on the roadway shoulder. The force of the impact set off a chain reaction involving several cars.

The driver of the Fusion, 30-year-old Jarquis Johnson of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. At least seven others, including the driver of the Suburban, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

