TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stabbed a nurse outside of a hospital in Taunton on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Morton Hospital around 1:15 p.m. learned that a nurse was outside on a break on the North Pleasant Street side of the hospital when a woman walked up behind her and stabbed her several times, according to Taunton police.

The condition of the nurse has not been released.

Police say that this was an unprovoked attack.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or who may have saw something suspicious in the area is asked to call Det. Kramer 508-821-1471 extension 3123.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)