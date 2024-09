CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking to identify a pair of men who stole two high-end motorcycles in Clinton.

Authorities said the men stole the motorcycles Saturday morning.

One motorcycle has been recovered, but the other is still missing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)