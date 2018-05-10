SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for fatally shooting a peregrine falcon.

Wildlife officials responding Saturday to a home on Twinbrook Avenue found a falcon that had been shot with a .22 caliber round, police said. The falcon was found to have U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service tracking tags.

Investigators believe the bird was perched in a tree when it was shot.

“The shooting of this animal was a crime and we want to find who did this,” police said in a Facebook post.

Peregrine falcons are a federally protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Anyone with information is urged to contact ACO Bliss, New Hampshire Fish and Game or the Salem Police Department at 603-271-3361.

