DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say they intend to charge a man who allegedly looked through the the bedroom window of two children in a Dracut apartment early Monday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a suspicious man hiding in the bushes outside an apartment on Skyline Drive at 2:15 a.m. were told a resident was walking her dog 15 minutes earlier when the dog started barking at the bushes and a man emerged, police said. Officers spoke to another resident who said she heard her 2- and 5-year-old daughters crying in their bedroom, and the 5-year-old reported seeing a man looking through her bedroom window.

Police did not find a suspect, but at 4:30 a.m. responded to reports that the man from earlier had returned to the apartment complex and left in a car, officials said. When officers stopped the car, they allegedly identified the driver as the man who had been looking in the window.

Police said they intend to seek charges against that man in Lowell District court and that he is under a no-trespass order for the property. His name and the charges against him have not been released.

