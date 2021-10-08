SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police announced Friday that they are seeking charges against a juvenile student following a fireworks incident during a football game at Lincoln-Sudbury High School last week.

The student, who has not been identified due to their age, is believed to be the sole perpetrator in connection with fireworks being set off in close proximity to players, students, and staff at the game against Fitchburg High School on Oct. 1, according to Sudbury police.

The incident left fans screaming in fear as loud explosions sounded off from behind the opposing team’s bench.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Sudbury residence on Thursday and recovered evidence relative to their investigation, police said.

They are looking to charge the student with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and wanton destruction of property.

Due to Criminal Justice Reform Laws, police say there are certain charges that a juvenile cannot be criminally charged with including disturbing the peace, disturbing a school assembly, and possession of fireworks.

Lincoln-Sudbury High School took extra precautions during the football team’s latest game by not allowing students in the stands; however, parents and guardians were allowed to attend.

