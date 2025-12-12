TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver of a dark-colored SUV that they say intentionally ran over and killed several seagulls earlier this week.

On Thursday, around 12:06 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of 1777 Main Street for reports that a driver intentionally ran over and killed several seagulls.

When they arrived, police say they found six dead seagulls, and after an investigation, determined someone in a dark-colored SUV drove through a flock of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tewksbury Police at 978-851-7373.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)