BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police detectives in East Boston are seeking the public’s help in IDing an individual involved in an ATM scam last month.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 22 at 11:30 a.m. near 11 Porter St.

“The suspect scammed the victim into believing there was an error on the ATM machine after she used it,” police said in a statement.

According to police, the suspect stole the victim’s ATM card and withdrew $12,000.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4234.

