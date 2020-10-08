SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking information about the suspects who damaged the Black Lives Matter street painting in Springfield during three separate incidents.

Drivers in three separate vehicles can be seen leaving tire marks on the painting on Court Street on Sept. 14 at 7:45 p.m., Sept. 20 at 10:29 a.m., and Sept. 20 at 9:54 p.m., according to Springfield police.

The police department says they have filed a criminal complaint for the alleged suspect from the Sept. 14 incident but that the other two incidents remain under investigation.

The criminal complaint requests felony charges of defacement of real or personal property.

The Springfield District Court clerk of District Attorney’s office will determine if a criminal complaint is issued based on probable cause and the exact charges to be filed.

Anyone with information about the suspects responsible can send an anonymous tip by texting CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be submitted here or by calling the police department’s detective bureau at 413-787-6355.

