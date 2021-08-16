WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police asking the public for information about a cat found abandoned in Westboro on Sunday night.

Westboro resident Ross Fitch was driving through the McDonald’s parking lot on East Main Street when he noticed a stranded animal carrier.

He pulled over, saw there was a cat inside, and called 911, according to Westboro police.

“While speaking with the officer on the scene he stated, ‘See something, say something.’ the police department wrote on Facebook. “Ross may have saved the cat from being run over and killed. Great work, Ross.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the cat is asked to call Westboro police at 508-366-3060 or email mmackendrick@town.westborough.ma.us or eobrien@town.westborough.ma.us.

