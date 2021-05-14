WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public to come forward with information regarding a shooting incident at a Waltham restaurant last weekend.

The shooting happened at The Rhino Lounge on Cooper Street on May 8 at 10:48 p.m., police said.

Authorities released surveillance photos of a white sedan that may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham police detectives at 781-314-3550, or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

