WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for persons of interest following an armed carjacking in Waltham early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Adams Street learned that a man had his SUV and cash stolen, according to Waltham police.

The victim was not injured.

Police released a surveillance video that showed persons of interest at a gas station in Woburn shortly after the alleged theft.

The vehicle was ultimately abandoned in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Anyone with information about the persons of interest or about the incident is asked to call Waltham police detectives at 781-314-3550.

