Police seeking public’s help identifying person wanted in connection with South End sexual assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the South End on Sunday.

Police say the incident occurred about 2 p.m. at a business on Harrison Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the person’s identity is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4400.

Those who would like to leave anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

