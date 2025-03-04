GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Groton police are looking for a person of interest in a road rage incident that took place in the parking lot of Gibbet Hill Grill.

Police say someone pulled out a gun during an argument over a parking spot outside the restaurant on Saturday.

Police say the other driver involved called 9-1-1 when the other driver flashed it.

One man who lives near the restaurant says he’s shocked.

“It’s pretty unexpected,” said Joe Salisbury. “Groton is a pretty sleepy town, it’s very quiet here. I’ve never really seen any incidents in the parking lot before.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-448-5555.

