FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Franklin, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Gile Road, according to Franklin police.

He is described as standing 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, pink, multi-colored T-shirt, blue and brown running shoes, and gray sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 603-934-2535.

