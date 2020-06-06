Police seeking public’s help in search for missing Cambridge man

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a missing man, officials said.

Lawrence McSwiggan, 54, was reported missing on Thursday, but was last seen in Cambridge on May 23, police said.

His vehicle was last located in East Boston, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)