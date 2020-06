WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a missing Wakefield man, authorities said.

George Luckhardt, 49, was reported missing on Saturday.

He may be in the Cambridge/Boston area via public transportation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wakefield Police Department at 781-245-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)