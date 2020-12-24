Police seeking public’s help to ID truck involved in Reading hit-and-run crash

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a truck allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Reading Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Salem Street by the rotary in front of Cumberland Farms at 8 a.m. found a crash had been caused by a truck that ran a stop sign, police said. The truck allegedly drove away down Bay State Road into Wakefield and then Chestnut Street into Lynnfield, according to police.

