Police seeking public’s help to identify accused dognapper in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect accused of dognapping a Shih Tzu in Dorchester.

Lola’s owner says his dog was stolen from outside a Dollar Store at 273 Columbia Rd. about 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The owner said he noticed the dog missing when he exited the store, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4335.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

#BPD is releasing an image of an individual wanted in connection to a dognapping incident that occurred outside the Dollar Store at 273 Columbia Rd in Dorchester about a week ago. Those with info are asked to call District C-11 Detectives at 617.343.4335. https://t.co/D6USSf8hco pic.twitter.com/y96cvgeNlK — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 7, 2019

