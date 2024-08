FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are trying to identify a man wanted for an armed robbery in Fall River.

Authorities say the man robbed a gas station over the weekend.

It happened at a Sunoco location on South Main Street Sunday.

Police advised that if anyone sees the man, they should not approach him.

