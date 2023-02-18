BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with an indecent assault and battery on a child in Boston earlier this week.

The suspect is wanted in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on the Route 17 bus in the area of Columbia Road and Everett Square around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to transit police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the transit police Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050.

TPD Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in the ID of this subject of interest re: Indecent Assault & Battery on a Child, RT 17 bus Columbia RD/Edward Everette Sq. area on 2/16 at 7AM. Please call our Criminal Investigation Unit 617-222-1050 w/any info you have. TY pic.twitter.com/Fuo8XHXCie — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 18, 2023

