PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking tips from the public as they search for the driver accused of shooting at another vehicle in Peabody on Wednesday night.

A 26-year-old woman was driving north on Route 1 in Peabody in a Mercedes sedan when a gray Toyota SUV began tailgating her around 9:30 p.m., according to state police.

The driver of the Toyota then allegedly started to drive even more aggressively and tried to pass the Mercedes.

When the Toyota came up along the passenger side of the Mercedes in the area of the Holiday Inn on Route 1 northbound, police say the driver of the Toyota shot at the Mercedes with a firearm.

There were no reported injuries.

Troopers recovered ballistics evidence, including from inside the passenger side of the Mercedes, state police said.

The shooter is being described as a Black male in his mid-20s with a short “buzz cut” hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

He reportedly had a female passenger with him in the Toyota, who was described as being white in her mid-20s with blond hair.

It is believed that the suspect’s gray Toyota SUV had a Florida registration plate, state police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the occupants of the Toyota is asked to call Trooper James Maloney of the State Police-Danvers Barracks at 978-538-6161.

