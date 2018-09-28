Police seeking to ID 3 men in downtown Boston beating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify three people in connection with a downtown assault that left a man with severe head injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man down in the area of Milk and India streets about 2:36 a.m. Sunday found a 35-year-old man with severe head trauma and helped rush him to a nearby hospital, according to Boston police.

The department released surveillance images Friday of three men who are being considered people of interest in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4248. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

