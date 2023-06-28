NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newburyport police are searching for a person who took a package from a doorstep Saturday night in downtown Newburyport.

Police said the person took the package from an address on Temple Street around 6 p.m. and does not reside there. The person’s name was also not on the package.

Newburyport police posted an image and video of the incident on Facebook and are asking for the public’s help.

Investigators are seeking any information that could identify the suspect “to have a conversation regarding this incident,” Newburyport police said.

